FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Shares Up 3%

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

