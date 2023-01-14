Financial Analysis: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.91 billion 1.29 $913.43 million $20.32 6.21 Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 187.54 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.64%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 23.34% 83.88% 37.85% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atkore beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

