Financial Contrast: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) versus Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Brookfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $608.39 million 9.69 $171.70 million $1.90 22.21 Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.74 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.36

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital. Brookfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 37.70% 6.16% 3.22% Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86%

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and Brookfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 0 7 2 0 2.22 Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus price target of $43.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Brookfield has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

