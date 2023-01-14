Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.30% of Hillenbrand worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.0 %

HI opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

