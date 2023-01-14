Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.35 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

