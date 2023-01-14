Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,102,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.