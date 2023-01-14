Financial Counselors Inc. Has $65.98 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 184.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.57 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

