Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LKQ worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

