Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,630,000 after acquiring an additional 431,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $504,094,000 after acquiring an additional 554,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

