Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,790 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $994,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

