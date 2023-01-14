First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.09% of First Advantage worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 657.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,800,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 560,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 438,567 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

First Advantage stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. Analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

