First International Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

