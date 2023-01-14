First International Bank & Trust Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.