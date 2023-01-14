First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$200,068.92 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 5,637 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$200,057.13.

On Tuesday, December 6th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 7,792 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, with a total value of C$275,057.60.

On Monday, November 28th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 2,694 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.13 per share, with a total value of C$100,028.22.

On Tuesday, November 15th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 8,060 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.13 per share, with a total value of C$275,087.80.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.33. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$45.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

