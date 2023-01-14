First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

