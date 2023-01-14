First Republic Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $128.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

