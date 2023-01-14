First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.97. 223,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 303,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

