FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $24.78 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00007949 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $24.78 million and $2,037.72 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00425462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,271.83 or 0.30051242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912966 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.6602166 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,040.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

