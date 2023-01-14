FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.71. Approximately 734,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 861,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

