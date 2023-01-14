FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.75. 495,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 430,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 616.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

