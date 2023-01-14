Floki Inu Self Reported Market Cap Hits $90.67 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $90.67 million and $3.29 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

