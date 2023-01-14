Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

