Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89.19 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $997.47 million and $89.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Flow Profile
Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.
Buying and Selling Flow
