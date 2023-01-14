Flow Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $145.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004863 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00428086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.60 or 0.30234975 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00898939 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

