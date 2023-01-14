Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.43

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $16.00. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 6,199 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

