Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.19.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.20. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.26%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

