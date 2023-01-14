Fortitude Gold Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
FTCO stock opened at 6.28 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 5.25 and a 52 week high of 7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.88.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
