Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $492.21 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.75 or 0.00032442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $492.21 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,950,626 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

