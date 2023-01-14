FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point decreased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.79.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.