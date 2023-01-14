FUNToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.16 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $77.16 million and $5.21 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

