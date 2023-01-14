Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Down 3.3%

Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Fura Gems Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18. The stock has a market cap of C$39.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.
About Fura Gems
Fura Gems Inc, a gemstone mining and marketing company, engages in the mining, exploration and acquisition of gemstone licenses in Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Colombia, Dubai, India, Mozambique, Madagascar, and Australia. It holds a 100% interests in four ruby licenses in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and a 76% interests in the Coscuez license that covers an area of covers an area of 46 hectares in San Pablo de Borbur, BoyacÃ¡ District of Colombia.
