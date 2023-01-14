Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRPHF. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $22.06.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

