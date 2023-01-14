General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,098,000 after buying an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $80.20 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.