Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $546,613.76 and $2,127.13 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00428383 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.30257505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00925824 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.