Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 698,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

