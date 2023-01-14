Gifto Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.33 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

