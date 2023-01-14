Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.