Gladstone Land Co. Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $27.95.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
