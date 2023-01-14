GMX Price Up 24% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $51.18 or 0.00244946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $428.93 million and $35.59 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00426464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,291.98 or 0.30122004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00894854 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,855,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,380,961 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

