Gnosis Price Tops $104.72 (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $104.72 or 0.00503975 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $271.18 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

