GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10,857.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 388,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after buying an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

