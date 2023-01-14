Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Golden Valley Bancshares, a bank holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or visit goldenvalley.bank.

