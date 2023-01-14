Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,237,739 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,237,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 845,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 141,799 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 147,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.