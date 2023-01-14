Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $147.03 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,028,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.52% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

