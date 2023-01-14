Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of Consolidated Edison worth $75,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

