Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,414,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $722.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.67 and a 200 day moving average of $682.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

