Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 492,191 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686,101 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $103,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

