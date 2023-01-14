Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 33,544 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $121,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $86.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.