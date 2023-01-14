Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $134.07 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 569,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $134,069,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average of $253.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

