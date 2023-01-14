Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,065.43

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,065.43 ($25.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,556 ($31.14). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,526 ($30.77), with a volume of 242,985 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.76) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.86) to GBX 3,000 ($36.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,331.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,069.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.